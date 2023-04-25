Former Newcastle star Jim Crawford has revealed that Magpies youngster Alex Murphy is very highly rated at the club and hailed the teenager as a serious talent.

The 18-year-old centre-back joined Newcastle last summer from Galway United and was part of Eddie Howe’s warm-weather training camp during the World Cup break.

Murphy has been part of Newcastle’s Under-21 side, where he made 16 appearances in Premier League 2 Division 2 and in recent weeks, Howe called up the youngster to train with the first-team.

Crawford stated that the youngster has high potential and revealed that everyone thinks highly of Murphy at Newcastle.

The former Magpies star is of the view that the 18-year-old can adapt to different positions comfortably according to the requirements of the game and believes that Newcastle have serious talent on their hands.

“Alex has been on the bench in pre-season games and I know they speak exceptionally highly of him at Newcastle”, Crawford told Chronicle Live.

“He certainly is a player with high potential.

“I’ve seen him play with our under-19s in the elite phase in March and he did well.

“He showed he could play centre-back and played in central midfield for the third game and didn’t look out of place.

“It shows he can adapt to different positions at that age group at international level, which is a very high standard.

“For him to compete against Greece very comfortably in the middle of the park shows the different positions he can operate in.

“He is a serious talent.”

The young centre-back will be hoping to impress the Newcastle boss with his performance this season to get into his plans for next season.