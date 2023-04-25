Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega has commended the players for reimbursing the fans following their humiliating 6-1 defeat at St James’ Park, but insists it must just be the start.

Spurs were on the receiving end of a disappointing result against Newcastle United, resulting in the sacking of interim manager Cristian Stellini.

While the search for a permanent manager goes on and Ryan Mason continues with the job Stellini had been doing, the Tottenham players have decided to apologise to the travelling fans.

As a part of that apology, the Tottenham players have decided to reimburse the fans who travelled with the cost of their match tickets on Sunday.

Former Tottenham defender Vega is pleased with the news, but feels it must just be a starting point, taking to Twitter to write: “Well done boys!! It’s a starting point.”

The players have also promised to give their best efforts to make things right when Manchester United visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night.

In spite of the heavy defeat, Spurs still find themselves well-placed to secure a Europa League spot for next season, though they have ground to make up if they are to play in the Champions League.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as one of the favourites to take over Tottenham in the summer.