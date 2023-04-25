Everton star Demarai Gray is of the view that the Toffees need to use the Goodison Park atmosphere in their favour to make life difficult for Newcastle United on Thursday

The Merseyside outfit picked up a point against Crystal Palace on Saturday at Selhurst Park, which has seen them drop into the relegation zone.

With six games remaining, Everton have a tough task on their hands to make it out of the relegation zone and next they will welcome third placed Newcastle United to Goodison Park on Thursday.

Gray is of the opinion that Newcastle’s position in the league table is a testament to their strength and believes that Eddie Howe’s side will come full of confidence after their win against Tottenham at the weekend.

However, the Everton star pointed out that Goodison Park is a tough place for any visiting side and stressed that they need to feed off the home support to give Newcastle a hard time on Thursday.

Gray also stated that they are aware of how important three points will be for their campaign and believes that if they can apply their plan correctly, they can get a positive result against Newcastle.

“They have shown their ability this season, especially with the position they are in”, Gray told Everton’s official site.

“They have done well, and we are aware they will be confident on the back of last weekend’s win.

“But any team that comes to Goodison knows it’s never easy.

“It’s never going to be comfortable.

“If we focus on our game, our plan and apply ourselves right for the game then we can fight for the points.

“When the fans are behind us, it helps massively.

“It’s never an easy place to play, we need to feed off the atmosphere and make it a tough game for Newcastle.

“We know how important a win could be and we’re desperate to get one.”

Everton have picked up only three points from their last five games and will be determined to snatch three points on Thursday to strengthen their survival hopes.