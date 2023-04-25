Former top-flight star Damien Delaney is of the view that Julian Nagelsmann will speak to Antonio Conte to learn about the Tottenham Hotspur job and believes that the German will reject Spurs managerial role.

Tottenham sacked interim boss Cristian Stellini following a humiliating 6-1 result at St James’ Park at the weekend.

Spurs are still in search of a permanent manager for next summer and it has been suggested former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann is a leading candidate for the job.

However, Delaney is of the opinion that Nagelsmann will talk to ex-Spurs boss Conte to find out about the situation of the club before making any decision.

The former Crystal Palace defender believes that Conte will tell Naglesmann about the issues regarding Tottenham’s ownership, transfer policy and lack of winning desire, which will convince the German to reject the Spurs job

“I don’t think Nagelsmann would take it”, Deleney said on Off The Ball.

“The first thing Nagelsmann will do is phone Conte, the first thing Conte did was phone [Jose] Mourinho because they want to know the ins and outs of what is going on at the club.

“The things they would tell them is that there is an issue, there is a disconnect between ownership and manager level, we ask for certain things, we don’t get them, sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t and winning is not the priority at that football club.”

Tottenham have appointed Ryan Mason as the caretaker boss for the rest of the season before they appoint Conte’s successor.