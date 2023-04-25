Rangers are on the verge of signing English goalkeeper and Manchester United loanee Jack Butland, according to the Scottish Sun.

Butland, who is yet to make a league appearance for Manchester United, joined the Red Devils on a loan deal from Crystal Palace in January to cover for David de Gea.

Rangers approached Butland in January to acquire his service but failed to strike any deal as Manchester United swooped on him as one of their loan acquisitions.

The Light Blues, who are sitting distantly in second position and are 13 points behind potential champions Celtic, are looking to overhaul their team next season, and Butland could add to that process.

The goalkeeper will reportedly see out his Crystal Palace contract to join the Gers in July and is poised to replace their number one Allan McGregor.

41-year-old veteran campaigner McGregor was about to retire last season but chose to extend his contract by one more year and is expected to leave the club after the end of this season.

Rangers, who were beaten by Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final in February, are once again to face their arch-rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday and will look to dash the Bhoys’ hopes of securing a treble this season.

The competition could also represent McGregor’s last chance to pick up more silverware at Rangers.