Rangers are monitoring Panathinaikos right-back Giannis Kotsiras as they have spotted him as a potential summer signing, according to Glasgow World.

Kotsiras, who represents Greece at international level, signed for the Athens giants in 2021 on a three-year contract and can play both in defence and midfield.

Michael Beale, whose side are distantly second to potential champions Celtic, is looking to overhaul the team and increase the depth of the squad next season.

The Gers could sign Kotsiras to cover for their first-choice right back and skipper James Tavernier and utilise the Greek international’s versatility.

30-year-old Kotsiras has made 58 appearances in total for Panathinaikos in all competitions in his two-year stint with the Athens giants and assisted on three occasions.

Rangers first-team coach Harry Watling is set to fly to Greece to assess Kotsiras in one of the forthcoming matches of Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League and report to Beale on the Greek international’s prospective utilisation following his return from Greece.

It remains to be seen if Rangers will proceed with a swoop to bring the Greek to Ibrox.

The Light Blues are set to face their arch-rivals Celtic on Sunday in the Scottish Cup semi-final and will look to rekindle their fans’ hopes to finish the season with a silverware.