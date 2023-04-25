Sunderland are expected to take up the option to buy Paris Saint-Germain loanee Edouard Michut at the end of the season, it has been claimed in France.

The 20-year-old midfielder joined the Black Cats last summer and after a period of settling in, he has emerged as a key player for the club.

Michut’s performances at the heart of Sunderland’s midfield have played a big role in getting the club to the playoff spots with just a few weeks left in the season.

Sunderland have been left impressed with what they have seen of the midfielder during his loan stint thus far.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Sunderland are expected to take up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

The Black Cats negotiated a €5m buy option when they negotiated the loan with PSG last summer.

Sunderland are likely to exercise that option and sign Michut on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

A meeting is scheduled to take place between the two clubs and the player’s representatives soon to sort out the details.

Sunderland will hope Michut continues to play a big role as they look to get promoted to the Premier League this season.