Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has claimed that his players understand they need to play for the fans and need to fight even if they lose.

Mowbray’s men, who last played in the Premier League in 2017, are in contention for a playoff slot, with Burnley having secured promotion and Sheffield United tightening their grip on second position.

The Black Cats are sitting in sixth position in the Championship table amid the intensifying promotion battle, as there is only four points difference between the fifth-placed and 12th-placed teams.

Sunderland, who earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, have been poor in their home games this season and only recorded seven wins in their 22 encounters so far at the Stadium of Light.

Pointing out the Black Cats’ not-so-impressive home statistics, Mowbray showed his respect to the fans for their unwavering support for the team.

He insisted the Sunderland players know that they need to fight for the shirt even in games they ultimately lose.

“We’ve had our difficulties at the Stadium of Light this year even though the supporters have been amazing with the team“, Mowbray told Chronicle Live.

“I think they have seen that even in defeat, we’ve worked hard and been focused on giving what our club is about.

“The players understand that they need to play for the people who work and pay their money to come and watch their team, so they need to fight even if we lose.

“If they are beaten by a better team, they understand that”.

With Luton Town and Middlesbrough virtually securing the first two spots in the playoffs, the Championship has entered an exciting stage as eight teams need to look at one another’s results besides getting positive outcomes on their own.