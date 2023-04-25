The agent of Newcastle United target Yankuba Minteh has denied any agreement over his client’s potential summer switch but admitted that several clubs are after him.

The 18-year-old winger has made a splash this season with Danish top-flight outfit Odense BK.

His performances have attracted the prying eyes of bigger clubs in Europe and Newcastle are tracking him with a view to taking him to England in the summer.

There are suggestions that the Magpies are close to working out a deal to sign the teenage winger in the coming months.

Bakary Bojang, the player’s agent, confirmed that there are clubs that are interested in Minteh but denied any agreement with any team for the moment.

He admitted that there is a lot of interest in the winger and he has been in talks with several of the suitors but there is still no deal on his table and Odense still need to decide whether they want to sell the 18-year-old this summer.

Bojang told the Danish outlet bold.dk: “I can’t say much about what is going on but as the OB director [Bjorn Wesstrom] said, there is interest in him.

“It has been there since January but we are not close to making any agreement with anyone, as far as I can tell.

“I can’t name clubs or leagues but there has been a lot of interest after Yankuba ended the autumn well.

“There are also more and more clubs who are following him now.

“Yes, of course [I am in talks with the clubs] but like I said, there is nothing on the table yet.

“And to be honest, I am not focusing too much on the interest now as he can’t switch until the summer anyway.

“It is also up to OB whether they want to keep or sell him this summer.”

Minteh has three scored goals and laid on six assists in 13 appearances for Odense’s senior side thus far.