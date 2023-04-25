Tam McManus has insisted that what Lee Johnson feels is progress for Hibernian this season is the bare minimum they should be achieving.

Hibernian ended a terrible run of results with a win in the Edinburgh derby earlier this month and earned a point at St. Johnstone on Saturday.

They are now sitting fifth in the Scottish Premiership table ahead of the split and Johnson insisted that a top-six finish should be considered progress given the circumstances this season.

McManus conceded that third spot now looks unlikely for the Hibs but stressed that the race for European football is very much still on amid Hibernian’s improved performances and results.

He admitted that it could end up as a good season for Hibernian if they can sneak into Europe, especially after all the problems they have had to deal with in terms of injuries.

However, the former Hibs striker feels a top-six finish is the bare minimum expectation at Hibernian and not a sign of massive progress.

McManus wrote in his column for the Daily Record: “I think third spot is probably out of reach after Aberdeen’s result against Rangers, but there is still plenty to fight for.

“Hearts picked up a big win themselves but they are very much on the horizon and St Mirren are in the mix.

“It’s going to be really interesting after the split but it could end up a successful season at Easter Road.

“I know Johnson has talked about progress getting to the top six after missing out last term.

“I see a top half finish more as the bare minimum for a club this side [ed. size].

“But if Johnston can get this side in to Europe it will be a more than decent achievement, given all the injury problems Hibs have suffered to key men this year.”

Hibs will hope to finish the season strongly and qualify for Europe in the final weeks of the season.