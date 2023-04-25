Tottenham Hotspur starlet Jude Soonsup-Bell has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury, but his recovery is going well, according to football.london.

The north London club signed the teenage striker from Chelsea in the January transfer window and he has scored twice for Tottenham Under-21s.

He made one senior appearance for Chelsea but he is yet to get a chance in the Spurs first-team squad.

And he will have to wait longer as he will not be available to play for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

The striker has picked up a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The teenager is now recovering and rehabilitating from the hamstring injury he picked up recently and the process is said to be going well.

Soonsup-Bell is now looking at a clear summer where he can rest and he is expected to be fit for pre-season preparations.

It remains to be seen whether he makes Tottenham’s pre-season squad and gets the chance to impress the new manager.