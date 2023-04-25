Fixture: Leeds United vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has named his starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s visit from Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Whites have lost their last three league games on the bounce, but remain out of the relegation zone and start as favourites to take all three points tonight.

Tyler Adams remains out of action, while Stuart Dallas also continues to be unavailable.

Gracia knows that if his side can claim victory this evening then it would represent a big step towards surviving in the Premier League, with another winnable game then to come in the shape of Bournemouth.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds tonight, who have a back four of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Weston McKennie and Marc Roca look to control the game, while Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo support Patrick Bamford.

Gracia has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Willy Gnonto and Adam Forshaw.

Leeds United Team vs Leicester City

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo, Roca, McKennie, Harrison, Sinisterra, Rodrigo, Bamford

Substitutes: Robles, Struijk, Kristensen, Forshaw, Greenwood, Aaronson, Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter