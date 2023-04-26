Sean Longstaff has insisted that Newcastle United have not made it into the top four of the Premier League by just time wasting and stressed that aspect of their game has been overblown by others.

Newcastle are currently sitting third in the Premier League table and have form on their side as they chase a Champions League spot in the final month of the season.

Eddie Howe’s side have earned praise for the way they have breached the top six this season but they have also been criticised for resorting to the dark arts of football in order to get results.

One of the charges against Newcastle is that they have wasted a lot of time on the pitch to frustrate opponents, but Longstaff insisted that allegation has been overblown.

He pointed out that Newcastle have not made it into the top four by just being negative and wasting time.

The midfielder admitted that Howe has developed a siege mentality inside the Newcastle squad and that is visible in the way the team fight together when they are on the pitch.

Longstaff told The Athletic: “The manager said to us at the start of the year, ‘It’s us against the world’ and that’s the mentality we’ve had.

“You see it in games where everyone is fighting together.

“People have blown the timewasting thing out of proportion.

“We take it as a little bit of a compliment.

“You don’t get to third or fourth by timewasting and we know we’re a very good side.

“We don’t really care that much, to be honest.

“We’ll carry on proving people wrong.”

Newcastle will be in action Thursday night when they take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League.