Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted that Anthony Gordon has seen enough to know what kind of reception he can expect from Everton fans at Goodison Park on Thursday night.

A product of the Everton academy, Gordon left the club to join Newcastle in acrimonious circumstances in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old had to force his way out of Everton and handed in a transfer request in order to find the exit door at Goodison Park just a few months ago.

He is set to return to Merseyside for the first time on Thursday night since his departure and Everton fans are expected to give him a tough time when he gets on the pitch at Goodison Park.

But Howe is not worried about how the winger might react as he was at Everton for several years and is aware what kind of reception former players might expect from the supporters.

The Newcastle manager said in a press conference: “He’s seen the Everton crowd many times.

“He was at the club a long time so he will have no surprises about what to expect.

“He’s seen other players go back and receive mixed receptions so he’s seen enough to deal with what happens.”

It remains to be seen whether Gordon is named in the starting eleven when Howe announces his team on Thursday night.