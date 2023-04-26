Former Premier League midfielder Jason McAteer believes Leeds United could be at a disadvantage in the race for survival in the Premier League due to Javi Gracia.

Leeds only managed to earn a point at home against Leicester City on Tuesday night and remain precariously close to the relegation zone with just five games left in the season.

The Whites are in desperate need of a win ahead of their trip to Bournemouth this weekend as not many are expecting them to pick up too many points from their last four fixtures.

McAteer feels Leeds are also at a distinct disadvantage because of the experience of managers their relegation rivals have.

He pointed out that Everton and Leicester have experienced heads such as Sean Dyche and Dean Smith, while Leeds are lagging behind on that front with Gracia.

McAteer, assessing the relegation battle, said on beIN SPORTS: “Then you throw in the mix the managers.

“You look at Sean Dyche, has done it year-in-year-out at Burnley and then you look at Dean Smith.

“He did it with Aston Villa and kept them up on the last day of the season so he has certainly been around relegation.

“Yes [I worry about Gracia].”

Leeds have now gone four games in the Premier League without a win and Sunday’s meeting with Bournemouth could be key to deciding their season.