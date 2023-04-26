Fulham want to lock Willian down on a new contract and will discuss the final details of a deal at the end of May.

Willian has been in fine form for Marco Silva’s side so far this season and helped Fulham to remain in the top half of the Premier League table.

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of June, but Fulham want to keep him and the player is also in favour of staying.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, talks will be held at the end of May to finalise the details of a fresh contract.

The idea had initially been of a one-year extension for Willian, but both parties are now leaning towards a longer commitment.

Willian, 34, has made 25 appearances for Fulham so far this season, scoring three times and providing four assists for his team-mates.

Fulham boss Silva regularly trusts the experienced Brazilian on the pitch and he is now just 19 appearances short of having turned out 300 times in the Premier League.

If Fulham and Willian renew their association, the attacker is likely to reach the milestone next season, injuries and form permitting.