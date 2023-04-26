Everton boss Sean Dyche has insisted that he does not ask his players to make amends for the mistakes on the pitch and is clear that Abdoulaye Doucoure has been delivering what is required of him.

The 30-year-old midfielder was sent off during Everton’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur on 3rd April for raising his hand against Harry Kane.

Everton managed to draw 1-1 with ten men against Tottenham and Doucoure is set to return against Newcastle United on Thursday after serving his three-match suspension.

Dyche stated that he does not ask his players to make amends for their on-field deeds, as he stressed that he understands mistakes can happen in football matches.

The Everton boss added that he wants his players to play with passion, pride and belief and is of the view that Doucoure has certainly shown that on the field.

“I certainly don’t ask players to make amends for moments in a game”, Dyche said in a press conference.

“The moment was clear, it was decided and he was sent off.

“You want the passion, pride and belief in the player and he has been delivering it.

“So I certainly don’t ask players for any reason, things can happen in a football match.

“But you want them to look after themselves when they’re not playing and he has certainly looked after himself and is ready to come back in.”

Doucoure was a bit part player under previous boss Frank Lampard but since Dyche’s arrival, the midfielder has been a regular in Everton’s starting line-up.