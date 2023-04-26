Tottenham Hotspur caretaker manager Ryan Mason has stated that he is hoping to put his stamp on the north London outfit before the end of the season.

Spurs parted ways with interim boss Cristian Stellini after their horrendous 6-1 thumping at the hands of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at St James’ Park at the weekend.

Tottenham have appointed Mason as their caretaker boss for the rest of the season and he has a job on his hands to get Spurs into the top four.

Spurs will take on top four rival Manchester United on Thursday and Mason stressed that they need to regain energy and positivity for themselves and for the fanbase.

The Tottenham caretaker boss admitted that it would be an unrealistic task to make large-scale changes in such a short time span but emphasised that he is determined to put his mark on the team before the conclusion of the season.

“The most important thing is getting energy and positivity back into the group and fan as well”, Mason said in a press conference.

“We have to be realistic ahead of three training sessions before two games, hard to change a big deal but I would hope before the end of season people would see my stamp on the group.”

Tottenham are six points short of fourth placed Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether Mason’s side will be able to close the gap to three points on Thursday.