Former Leeds United star Matthew Kilgallon feels that Weston McKennie and Marc Roca struggled to keep up with the intensity in the second half against Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Leeds and Leicester played out a 1-1 draw that kept Leeds outside the relegation zone in the Premier League for the time being.

The Whites looked like they were heading towards a crucial win, but Jamie Vardy scored in the 80th minute to earn a point for the Foxes at Elland Road.

Kilgallon conceded that there was a noticeable drop in intensity from the Leeds midfield two of Roca and McKennie in the second half, which allowed Leicester to come back into the game.

He praised the way the duo were on top of Leicester in the first half but stressed that in the Premier League, they need to keep up that intensity and indicated that they did not look fit enough for it.

Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds post match: “In the second half, I just thought they blew up a little bit to be honest, especially in the centre midfield positions.

“Yes, they put a shift in and kept going but they just lost a yard, to be honest.

“Don’t know if it’s fitness because they did give everything in the first half.

“Rodrigo in the first half was running everywhere but he blew up after 60.

“In the second half, [James] Maddison had too long on the ball and they were just getting on top.

“They [McKennie and Roca] were well on top but they need to go again.

“This is what the Premier League is and you have got to be fit as a butcher’s dog.

“You have got to be able to do two halves, not just one half and it was noticeable.”

Leeds have another big game on Sunday when they travel to Dean Court to take on Bournemouth.