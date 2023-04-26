AC Milan could offer to exchange Charles De Ketelaere for West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

De Ketelaere joined the Rossonneri in 2022 from Club Brugge on a five-year contract, having scored on 19 occasions in 90 games with the Belgian giants and attracted big attention.

Scamacca, on the other hand, signed a five-year contract for the Hammers after leaving Sassuolo for an initial fee of £30.5m.

Both players have failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and struggled to have an impact on the campaigns of their respective clubs this season.

Now AC Milan could try to bring Scamacca back to Italy, with De Ketelaere going the other way to West Ham in a loan exchange deal, according to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia.

Misfiring Scamacca has so far played 16 league games for the Hammers this season and scored only on three occasions.

Scamacca’s unimpressive debut season with the east Londoners was also coupled with his one-month layoff due to a knee injury, and he is yet to make an appearance for the Hammers since 14th January.

De Ketelaere, on the other hand, has played 27 games for the Rossonneri and failed to score on a single occasion.

An irregular campaigner, he has played for 35.4 minutes on average for the Italian giants, and his assisting rate for the team has also remained poor, with only one assist.