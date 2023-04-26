Former Premier League star Gabby Agbonlahor has insisted that he loved the way Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy shushed the Leeds United fans after scoring at Elland Road.

After opening the scoring in the 20th minute via Luis Sinisterra, the Whites looked set to secure a valuable three points until a late strike from Vardy destroyed their hopes.

The veteran striker went to celebrate in front of the home fans, shushing them and was joined there by others, including the assist provider James Maddison.

Agbonlahor loved the way Vardy shushed the home fans, insisting that celebrating in front of home fans is something he misses about football.

“I loved his celebrations last night, actually stopped and rewound it three times”, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“Maddison was shushing the fans, Vardy was shushing the fans. They go and celebrate. Then Maddison comes in for more to even shush the Leeds fans even more.

“That’s what I miss about football when you celebrate in front of home fans when you score.”

The draw was not a welcome result for either of the sides that are fighting to save their Premier League status.

It leaves Leicester City just above the drop zone having played a game more, while Leeds are two points clear with five games to go.