Manchester United are interested in getting their hands on Brighton midfield target Davide Frattesi in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Erik ten Hag wants more midfield reinforcements in the summer and the club have been tracking several players ahead of the end of the season.

Frattesi is a player who has impressed at Sassuolo this season and some of the bigwigs of Italian football are chasing him.

Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly identified him as his top midfield target and has asked the Brighton hierarchy to try and sign him this summer.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United also have their eyes on the Italy international as a potential signing.

Ten Hag wants to add to his midfield options and Frattesi is a player that the Manchester United recruitment team like.

The Red Devils have the financial power to outmuscle Brighton and the Serie A clubs if they make a concrete move for Frattesi.

Napoli, Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested in him and the player is said to be preferring staying in Italy.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United’s interest in him develops into an offer for the player in the coming weeks and months.