Everton manager Sean Dyche has insisted that Eddie Howe’s coaching has played a big part, apart from the big investment in the squad, in Newcastle United’s rise this season.

Newcastle are sitting third in the Premier League table and are now one of the favourites to finish in the top four this season.

They have spent large sums of money in the last three transfer windows but several players from the Steve Bruce era have also played a major part in the club’s rise under Howe.

Dyche admitted that recruitment is key and Newcastle have indeed spent big money on the squad.

But he stressed that Howe and his coaching staff’s work has also played a big part in improving the team and the atmosphere inside St. James’ Park over the last year or so.

The Everton boss said in a press conference: “Recruitment is tough, they’ve invested a lot of money, but the coaching is clearly good.

“The atmosphere was not good at Newcastle for a long time and it’s a bit like here.

“We’re trying to change that.”

Dyche’s Everton will look to cause trouble for Newcastle’s juggernaut when the two sides collide at Goodison Park on Thursday night.