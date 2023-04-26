Newcastle United have made initial contact to probe the possibility of signing Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski in the summer transfer window.

With Napoli on the cusp of winning Serie A for the first time in more than three decades, several of their big players are on the wish lists of clubs across Europe.

Zielinski has been a big part of Napoli’s success this season but his contract will have a year left on it in the summer.

The Serie A giants are looking to open negotiations over a new deal but the midfielder is attracting interest from the Premier League.

And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Newcastle are interested in getting their hands on the Poland midfielder this summer.

Eddie Howe wants top-quality additions to his squad ahead of next season and Zielinski is a player Newcastle like.

It has been claimed that initial overtures have already been made by Newcastle to probe whether a move appeals to the player.

The midfielder is happy at Napoli, but the prospect of moving to the Premier League is attracting him.

Nothing concrete is yet to take place but Newcastle are considering tabling a move for the Napoli star in the summer.