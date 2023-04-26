Rangers star Todd Cantwell has insisted that he is not scared of facing Celtic and added that he sees big games as an opportunity to prove himself.

Cantwell joined Rangers in the winter and was part of the recent Old Firm derby, where the Gers suffered a 3-2 defeat.

Rangers are set to face their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Cup semi-final at the weekend and the midfielder will be eager to help the Gers keep their dream of silverware alive by defeating Celtic.

Cantwell stated that he has always enjoyed playing under pressure since he was a little kid and indicated that big occasions get the best out of him.

The Light Blues star also stressed that the prospect of facing Celtic does not scare him, rather, he gets excited to take part in those big games.

And Cantwell further added that he sees big games as a chance to showcase what he is capable of on the pitch.

“I’ve always enjoyed pressure, even since I was a little kid”, Cantwell was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“When we got to a cup final, it was normally when you see the best in me.

“Signing for Rangers and the magnitude of the club, it’s something you have to enjoy because if you don’t, it can get the better of you.

“But for me, honestly, good times, bad times, that attitude won’t change.

“I get really excited about big games, I don’t see those games as scary games.

“I see those games as the games where you go and prove what you’re about.”

Rangers have failed to win against Celtic this season and on Sunday they will be determined to stop Celtic from achieving a domestic treble.