Stevenage boss Steve Evans has revealed that Mansfield Town owners John and Carolyn Radford texted him after the weekend’s game, but is coy about what they said.

Evans left League Two outfit Mansfield Town in mid-season 2018 to join League One club Peterborough United, a decision that was not received favourably by the Stags fanbase and the club hierarchy.

Last Saturday, Evans took his promotion chasing Stevenage side to face Mansfield Town, where they conceded a 1-0 defeat.

Stevenage managed a 1-0 victory against Swindon Town on Tuesday night, which puts them on the brink of automatic promotion and Evans hailed Saturday’s game against Grimsby Town as a huge game for their season.

Evans also stated his disappointment at not being able to get anything out of the Mansfield game and revealed that after the game he received a message from John and Carolyn.

“Saturday is a huge game, but if we don’t deal with Saturday, then we need to go to Barrow and deal with Barrow, so it is one game at a time”, Evans said post match.

“I think I said that after Mansfield, before Mansfield I said it was one game, we had Mansfield.

“We knew the importance of it and we did not deal with it.

“We probably felt unlucky to go away not getting anything, but as I said to the players, the league table turns in a night.

“There were people messaging me who are Mansfield minded saying when we win on Tuesday and you get beat, we will be a point behind you and we are coming to get you Evans.

“It was quite interesting that the Radford family, both John and Carolyn, texted me to say that, well I will not say what they said because that’s private, but it was very humble.”

Stevenage are only three points away from securing promotion to League One and they will be determined to win against Grimsby Town on Saturday to get the necessary points.