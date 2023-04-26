Rangers striker Antonio Colak has changed agents, sparking speculation over his long-term future at Ibrox, according to the Daily Record.

Colak has scored 13 times in the Scottish Premiership this season and has been one of the few signings who can be termed a success.

However, he has not started a league game for over a month and was missing from the Rangers squad in their last two Scottish Premiership outings.

There are suggestions that Michael Beale could move him and a change of agent has sparked more rumours.

The 29-year-old has signed a deal with sports consultancy firm CAA Stellar ahead of the summer transfer window.

With Beale preferring Alfredo Morelos, who is set to leave Rangers in the summer on a free transfer, over Colak, his future is likely to come under scrutiny in the coming months.

The Rangers boss has admitted that he wants to sign three or four starting eleven players in the summer.

He could be open to offers for a number of players to further raise funds at Ibrox this summer.

And with Colak not being preferred, he could be a player that could be moved on to raise funds.