Sassuolo have a price in mind for Manchester United and Brighton midfield target Davide Frattesi, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 23-year-old midfielder’s future has come under the scanner due to interest from several clubs across Europe ahead of the summer.

Juventus and Roma are amongst the Serie A giants who are interested in getting their hands on him.

He is also well-liked in the Premier League where Manchester United and Brighton have identified him as a potential target for next summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Sassuolo have identified the price they want before agreeing to sell Frattesi.

It has been claimed that the Serie A outfit want somewhere around €35m for the midfielder in the summer.

Sassuolo are in no mood to offer discounts and will wait for clubs to meet their asking price for Frattesi.

The midfielder is believed to be preferring staying in Italy but his Premier League suitors have the financial might to change his mind.

He has featured 31 times in Serie A this season for Sassuolo and has six goals to his name as well.