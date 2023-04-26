Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has insisted that their manager Roy Hodgson has injected belief and confidence into the club, and the players are aware of their roles in the team.

Former Liverpool and England manager Hodgson, who was in charge of Crystal Palace from 2017 to 2021, was reappointed by the Eagles in March after the dismissal of Patrick Vieira.

Crystal Palace were only three points above the relegation zone and were winless in 12 games before Hodgson’s appointment; since then, the Eagles have claimed ten points in their last five matches and are currently sitting in 12th position in the Premier League, nine points above the drop zone.

Despite the Eagles’ defeat at Wolves by 2-0 on Tuesday night, midfielder Eze pointed out the resurgence of the team and insisted that Hodgson brought positive changes to them, which are being reflected in their performances, and they are aware of their roles and the expectations.

The Crystal Palace midfielder, who was on the scoresheet against Leeds United and Southampton, noted the changes made in midfield in the Wolves encounter and added that the changes will freshen up the team before the forthcoming matches.

“He has given us belief and confidence in ourselves to play how we can”, Eze told the cub’s in-house media.

“It has shown in our performances. We know with games like that there are opportunities and chances we can take.

“We will be positive and move onto the next game.

“[The midfield changes] gave us more energy; with fresh legs in midfield we know what that can do.

“We all know our jobs and our roles in and out of possession”.

Crystal Palace are set to face West Ham United on Saturday and will be looking to record a league double over them before testing Tottenham Hotspur, who recently suffered a 6-1 drubbing at Newcastle United.