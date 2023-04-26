Former top flight striker Chris Sutton has insisted that West Ham United will trouble Liverpool at the London Stadium this evening.

The Hammers, who recently held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw, recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory at Bournemouth in their last encounter.

The east London outfit have endured a stuttering league campaign this season compared to the previous one, where they finished in seventh position in the league table.

Sitting in 14th position in the league table this season, David Moyes’ boys are six points clear of 18th-placed Everton, having played a match fewer than their Liverpool counterparts.

Pointing out the Hammers’ late surge in their survival bid, Sutton insisted that they will make Liverpool feel the heat at the London Stadium and exploit the defensive loopholes of the Reds, which were shown in the Reds’ last encounter against Nottingham Forest.

“The Hammers have taken 10 points from their past four games and they are at the stage where another win will probably be enough to keep them up”, Sutton wrote in his BBC predictions column.

“They will make life difficult for Liverpool and while I think Jurgen Klopp’s side will score goals, I still don’t trust the Reds defensively – Nottingham Forest caused them problems so West Ham will too”.

West Ham have better home statistics than their away ones this season, as they have accrued 22 points in 16 home matches compared to 12 points in 15 away encounters.

With their recent vivacity in the league and playing in front of the charged home fans, the Hammers will look to dent Liverpool’s hopes of securing a position in European competition next season.