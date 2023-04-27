Fixture: Everton vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his team and substitutes to play Everton at Goodison Park this evening.

Howe is fully focused on guiding Newcastle to a place in next season’s Champions League and beating Everton tonight would boost his side’s hopes.

Newcastle boast a five-point advantage over fifth placed Aston Villa, but come up against an Everton side scrapping for their lives.

They have though not lost to a side in the bottom half of the Premier League table this season.

Newcastle have Nick Pope in goal, while Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Matt Targett form a back four.

In the engine room, Bruno Guimaraes starts, as do Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, while Joelinton and Miguel Almiron support Callum Wilson.

Howe has options on the bench if needed, including Alexander Isak and Dan Burn.

Newcastle United Team vs Everton

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Gordon, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson, Burn