Derby County boss Paul Warne believes that Portsmouth are more possession based under John Mousinho than they were before.

Portsmouth are in eighth place in the League One table and despite being on a nine game unbeaten run, their hopes of reaching the playoffs this season have ended.

On Saturday, Mousinho will take his side to lock horns with Warne’s Derby, who are still in the race for playoffs.

The Derby boss is of the view that Portsmouth have become more possession based under Mousinho than they were under previous boss Danny Cowley.

Warne also warned his Derby players about Pompey carrying a threat from all over the pitch and stressed that Portsmouth have a great squad.

The Derby boss stressed that Mousinho’s men are on a good run and added that they are precise during their build up play.

“A little bit different, as in, probably more possession based than they were previously”, Warne told RamsTV.

“John has worked with Karl [Robinson] at Oxford and they were a very possession based, really good footballing side.

“That is the biggest thing I think I have seen.

“They have threats all over the team; they have got a really good team, there’s no disputing that.

“They have been on a really good run, but I just think they play a little bit more.

“I am not saying that the previous regime was wrong or right, there’s no wrong or right.

“It is about getting results, obviously.

“Their build up play is a little bit more precise and slower.”

The last time both sides met in November, Cowley was in charge of Portsmouth, and the game ended with a 0-0 scoreline.