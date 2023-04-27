Turkish giants Fenerbahce are interested in signing Rangers’ 26-year-old winger Ryan Kent in the summer transfer window, with a current and former player giving him a glowing review of life in Turkey.

Kent will be out of contract at the end of the season and he is yet to agree to sign a new deal with the Glasgow giants.

Michael Beale has indicated that he is keen to hold onto the winger but there are suggestions that he is likely to be on his way out of Ibrox.

With Kent potentially being available on a free transfer, he has emerged as an attractive option for several clubs.

And according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Kent is wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the summer.

They are aware of his contract situation and are keen to take him to Turkey this summer.

His contract situation makes it financially viable for Fenerbahce to try and sign him in the coming months.

They are actively working on a deal to add the Rangers to their squad in the next transfer window.

Kent has already received positive feedback from Ridvan Yilmaz and Kenny Miller about a potential move to Turkey.

And all eyes will be on whether he listens to Yilmaz and Miller and heads to Istanbul in the summer.