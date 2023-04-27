Fixture: Everton vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Everton have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

Results earlier this week mean that Everton have now slipped to second from bottom in the table and anything less than a win tonight will see them head into the weekend in the drop zone.

They will have to turn around recent history to claim the win though as Newcastle have won four of the last five meetings between the two clubs.

However, manager Sean Dyche has a good record facing Eddie Howe, having won six of nine meetings with the Magpies boss.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton tonight, while in defence Dyche goes with Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko as a back four.

Midfield sees Idrissa Gueye, Amandou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure picked, while further forward Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche can look to the bench to shake things up if needed tonight and his options include Neal Maupay and Yerry Mina.

Everton Team vs Newcastle United

Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Patterson, Gray, Mina, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms