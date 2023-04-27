Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan believes that though Rangers have talented players they lack the fitness levels to match the Bhoys’ intensity for the full 90 minutes.

The two Glasgow giants have played each other four times already this season, though the Gers are yet to register a win against their bitter rivals with as many as three games resulting in a Celtic win and the other ending in a draw.

There are set to be two more meetings before the season ends, the first of which will be played on Sunday in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Strachan, who was Celtic’s manager between 2005 and 2009, believes that there is no lack of talent in the squad Michael Beale has at his disposal.

However, it is in terms of fitness and attitude that the Celtic players always end up with the upper hand over their rivals, according to the 66-year-old.

“There’s plenty of talented players”, Strachan was quoted as saying by STV.

“But do they have the fitness level and the attitude that the team comes first if they don’t play for 90 minutes?

“That’s the criteria to play for Celtic, so that might be a problem for some [Rangers] players.”

Citing the Scottish League Cup final as an example the veteran added: “I watched the League Cup final myself and it was very close like most people thought.

“But what happened after about 38 minutes was Rangers’ fitness levels went, which allowed Celtic to dominate the last 10 minutes of the half.

“That shows how important fitness is.”

Beale is expected to make a number of changes to the squad he currently has at his disposal when the summer transfer window opens.