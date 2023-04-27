Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur’s new interim boss Ryan Mason has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Manchester United in the Premier League tonight.

Spurs head into the clash reeling from a 6-1 drubbing at Newcastle United which ended Cristian Stellini’s interim spell.

They are in seventh place in the Premier League, six points behind Manchester United, who are fourth, but have played two games more.

Mason will be hoping for a reaction from his players, but Tottenham have lost their last four Premier League games against Manchester United and Hugo Lloris is not fit to play tonight.

Fraser Forster is in goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Mason picks Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier and Cristian Romero.

Midfield sees Spurs deploy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, while Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic are wing-backs. Heung-Min Son and Richarlison support Harry Kane.

Mason has options on the bench to call for if needed tonight, including Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester United

Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic, Son, Kane, Richarlison

Substitutes: Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sarr, Davies, Mundle, Lucas, Danjuma, Kulusevski