Andy Walker has insisted that Celtic will gamble on Reo Hatate and Jota in the Glasgow derby on Sunday if they are anywhere near full fitness.

Hatate has missed the last four league games due to an injury, including the win over Rangers earlier this month.

Jota is also struggling with fitness and has missed the last two Scottish Premiership games as well.

The two players are a doubt ahead of Celtic taking on Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday but Walker feels both could play.

The former Celtic star stressed that given their ability and stature, Ange Postecoglou might think that it is a gamble worth taking against the Rangers if they are close to full fitness.

Walker said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I think if he is anywhere near it, he will play. If Jota is anywhere near it, he will play.

“I think these are big players who can probably give you 50 to 70 minutes but that seems to be the nature of Celtic at the moment.

“They make a good number of changes around at the 50, 60 or 70-minute mark so if they can get these special players on to the pitch from the start, I think that’s a gamble worth taking.”

Celtic are hoping to win the semi-final and get the chance to win a domestic treble in the final.

Rangers are looking to stop Celtic and get their chance of retaining the Scottish Cup at the end of the season.