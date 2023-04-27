Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that ahead of the Rams final two games of the regular season, he has told his players to embrace the pressure, considering it a privilege.

The Rams are in a three way race for the last two playoffs spots with Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United.

And Derby have two tough fixtures ahead of them, starting with this weekend’s clash with Portsmouth at home and then travelling to Hillsborough to face automatic promotion contenders Sheffield Wednesday.

Warne revealed that he has advised the Derby players to consider the pressure a luxury and stressed that playing in front of a large crowd while experiencing an adrenaline rush is when a footballer truly feels alive.

The Derby boss pointed out that Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday are two big former top flight clubs and added that his team are looking forward to performing their best to keep their promotion dream alive.

“I say to the lads all the time that pressure is a privilege”, Warne told RamsTV.

“You want something to play for, you want adrenaline racing through you; you want big crowds to turn up and feel it and know you are alive.

“That is what sport gives you.

“So we are looking forward to the last two games.

“Two massive games obviously against two big teams who have been in the top flight as well, so these are the games you look forward to.

“Hopefully, we can perform at our very best to give ourselves a good chance.”

Derby are unbeaten in their last three encounters with Portsmouth at Pride Park and on Saturday they will be hoping to snatch three points from John Mousinho’s side.