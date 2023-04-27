Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed that the club are already advanced with their summer transfer plans and have even begun the groundwork for the 2024 January transfer window to be prepared.

After failing to secure a promotion to the Championship, Portsmouth are preparing for life in the third tier for one more season.

They are expected to make significant investments in the summer transfer market with sporting director Richard Hughes revealing their plans to overhaul the squad.

Mousinho insists that the basic structure for recruitment started back in February and Portsmouth have even done the groundwork for the next transfer window following the summer one.

They were unable to chalk out too many details though, owing to uncertainty over the future of the club with regards to the division they would play in next season.

Nevertheless, Mousinho is clear that to not prepare in advance would be a mistake.

“We started that process in its basic structure on February 1, although without being able to flesh out too many details, mainly because of the league situation, i.e not being entirely sure what league we’re in”, Mousinho told the News.

“But you can’t wait until the window opens and then start your work.

“The groundwork for recruitment for next January [2024] transfer window has already begun.

“If you don’t do that then you’re not really prepared.

“We’ve looked at positional profiles – regardless of whether we are going to recruit in that position or not – to figure out what type of player we’d like to bring in.

“We started a long list and now it’s filtering down to a much shorter list where I can have a final say on the players before they break for the summer, so we can start making decisions on contract offers and go from there.”

Mourinho will hope to get his signings right in the summer transfer window as Portsmouth continue to harbour ambitions of climbing back up to the Championship.