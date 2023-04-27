Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has sent a message to Denver Hume, telling him that it would be nice to have him at Fratton Park for one more year, but it will also depend on what it looks like overall for the team and the club.

Hume has found his playing time limited at the League One club this season in the presence of Connor Ogilvie, who has been the preferred choice in that position.

That has sparked speculation about him seeking a move elsewhere when the transfer window opens in June.

The Portsmouth manager is confident that Hume will not be short on options given the quality he brings to the plate.

Taking into consideration the fact that he cannot provide assurances to Hume about ample game time, Mousinho insists that he will leave the ball in the player’s court.

The message though is that the 36-year-old manager would love to have Hume for one more year, taking into consideration the interest of both the player and the club.

“The left-back position probably depends on what Denver thinks about his future”, Mousinho told The News.

“He has obviously been frustrated not playing a huge amount of games and I wouldn’t want to guarantee him 46 matches next year with how Connor has performed.

“It might be something Denver looks at and thinks ‘Well, I’ve seen what has happened this season’.

“We’ll leave the ball in his court with that one.

“He will be assessing his future, there’s no issue with that whatsoever.

“At this level we have a very, very good all-round left-back and clearly Denver has struggled to get into the side because of that, not because of his performances.

“At the end of the season, I’ll ask him what he thinks of the whole situation and then we can go from there.

“I wouldn’t particularly want to lose him, but I don’t want to stifle the young man’s career.

“I just want to be fair to him, that’s all.

“My message to him is it would be great to have him here for another year – but that entirely depends on what that looks like overall for the football club and for him.”

Hume still has a year left on his current contract with Portsmouth, a club he joined from Sunderland in January 2022.