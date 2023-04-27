Rangers have fended off interest from Premier League clubs to tie starlets Jack Wylie and Calum Adamson down to professional contracts, according to the Daily Record.

The youngsters, both 15, have been impressive for the club’s academy, catching the attention of multiple English top flight clubs with their performances.

Defender Wyllie has received approaches from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, while midfielder Adamson is on the list of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

However, both players have decided against moving across the border, ensuring that their immediate future is attached to the Glasgow-based club.

They have decided to put pen-to-paper to two-year contracts with Rangers starting from the summer.

It is believed that academy chief Craig Mulholland played a huge role in ensuring that both Wyllie and Adamson stayed put.

Rangers’ academy has a reputation for developing young players and the club will continue to try to keep their best talents out of English hands.

Both Wyllie and Adamson are members of Scotland’s Under-16s, having been handed their debuts in February this year.