Wolves legend David Edwards has insisted that with his former club’s safety in the Premier League secured this season they need to improve in the final third in the summer.

Wolves currently sit 13th in the Premier League table with 37 points from 33 matches, and amid the intensified relegation jostle, they are eight points above the drop zone.

Julen Lopetegui, who took the helm at Wolves in November last year after the dismissal of Bruno Lage, has guided the team to 27 points from 18 games.

The Spanish coach also brought in players such as Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, Craig Dawson and Joao Gomes, who have all contributed significantly to Wolves’ bid to stay afloat this season.

Lopetegui’s side have had a moderate home record this season with 26 points from 17 games compared to an unimpressive away one with eleven points from 16 encounters.

Wolves also have a better goal difference than some of their fellow strugglers, albeit their goalscoring prowess remains not so impressive as they have scored 29 goals so far in their 33 league matches.

Besides lauding the former Sevilla coach for his guidance, Edwards pointed out the area where Wolves need to work hard and asserted that they need more attacking prowess in the final third to snatch games from the opposition.

“Moving into next season they can look to try to find some more finesse in the final third to allow them to really take games away from the opposition”, Edwards wrote in his Express & Star column.

“He has made them more solid to get them into this position, and you can see a lot of emphasis has gone into the way they defend and the team shape, which has worked.

“Since he came in, they have picked up 27 points from 18 games.

“And if you would have said that would be the case before he took his first game, I don’t think Wolves fans would have believed that he would have been able to make that much of a difference.

“A lot of it comes down to him but also his recruitment in January.

“He has made us more of a threat going forward and the shape of the team is organised and resolute.”

Lopetegui’s men have accrued ten points from their last five encounters, registering three wins, one draw and one defeat.

They are set to take on a buoyant Brighton & Hove Albion in their forthcoming league encounter.