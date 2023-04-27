Former top flight star Tam McManus thinks that strength in depth will give Celtic the edge over Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final this weekend.

The two Glasgow rivals are set to take each other on for the fifth time this season for a place in the final of the Scottish Cup.

Having already conceded the Scottish League Cup and seeing their hopes of winning their 56th Premiership title fading away, Rangers will pin their hopes on Sunday’s match.

However, McManus thinks Celtic clearly have the edge and stressed that Ange Postecoglou has strength to call from from the bench that Michael Beale will envy.

He feels Rangers can match Celtic for a period, but the substitutions will be decisive.

“They [Celtic] have [players that can come off the bench to win the game]”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“And that’s why I think Celtic will ultimately win the game and win the treble because the strength of depth, that is far deeper than Rangers, particularly with the five substitutes rule now.

“They could have guys like [Liel] Abada coming off the bench, Jota, [Reo] Hatate, [Sead] Haksabanovic – all of these players can come off the bench. And [Hyeon-Gyu] Oh – he can come off the bench for Kyogo [Furuhashi].

“So, they have got so much strength in depth.

“In the last 20-25 minutes at Hampden, you know I have played at Hampden, it’s a massive park, it is a huge pitch, it’s a big occasion.

“Your legs start to tire in the last 20-25 minutes and for Celtic.

“In the last final they played I think the substitutes came on to win the win game. I think it will be the same this time.

“I think Rangers can hang with them for 60-70 minutes and then when it comes to the right subs who they have got on the bench.

“I think if you are Ange Postecoglou, you are looking round at your bench, I think you have far more faith in your bench than Michael Beale has in his.”

The winner of the match will take on either Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Falkirk in the final of the tournament next month.