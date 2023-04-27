Tottenham Hotspur have hit a financial stumbling block in their pursuit of former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Nagelsmann is on the top of Tottenham’s four-man shortlist of managers and the club are pushing to get him.

Talks have already taken place and Nagelsmann opting out of the Chelsea race has been a boost for Tottenham.

But it has been claimed that Spurs have several hurdles to clear, especially a financial one, if they are to land the 35-year-old coach.

He is still getting paid €12m per season by Bayern Munich as despite being sacked, he is essentially on gardening leave.

The German champions will be due compensation if Tottenham want to appoint their former coach this season.

Nagelsmann would himself expect a payoff if Bayern Munich decide to terminate his contract and allow him to move to Spurs.

A deal is proving to be too expensive for Tottenham as there is a limit to what they are ready to pay the German coach to compensate for the money he will lose from Bayern Munich if they terminate his contract.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs seek to untie the knot or move on to another candidate in their pursuit of a new manager.