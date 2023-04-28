John Hartson does not believe losing to Aberdeen was the worst kind of preparation for Rangers ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on Sunday.

Michael Beale lost his first game against a side other than Celtic since taking charge of Rangers last weekend when his team were defeated at Aberdeen.

Rangers still have a chance to salvage their season by winning the Scottish Cup but they are up against Celtic in the semi-final this weekend.

And Hartson believes that the defeat at Aberdeen could serve as preparation ahead of the big game against the Bhoys.

The former top flight striker insisted that the defeat at Aberdeen will mean Rangers will be looking to react in the derby and it could serve as a wake-up call for Beale’s side rather than be a negative.

Hartson said on talkSPORT Breakfast this morning: “I’m not sure if that [Rangers losing at Aberdeen] is a bad thing.

“They want to win games, but I just think after that performance and defeat there will be a reaction now.

“The manager will obviously want them to be a lot better against Celtic – they need to be anyway – but I don’t think that’s a bad thing because sometimes a defeat can wake you up.

“And it was Aberdeen as well, which is not always an easy place to go, Pittodrie, but that result will have almost made them think we’ve got to do much better.”

Rangers are desperate to stop Celtic’s march to a domestic treble by beating them on Sunday.