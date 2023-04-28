Lamare Bogarde has revealed that Aston Villa have instructed him to focus on continuing his form with Bristol Rovers and stated that the club will decide his future in the summer.

Aston Villa sent the 19-year-old on loan to Bristol Rovers in January and Bogarde managed to quickly establish himself as a regular in Joey Barton’s first-team.

The young defensive midfielder has featured in 15 league games for the Gas’ since his arrival and has registered an assist while receiving two cautions.

Bogarde stressed that he is fully focused on the remaining three games of the season and insisted that he has no idea about his future destination.

The Aston Villa loanee emphasised that he is enjoying regular senior level football with Bristol Rovers and added that he wants to continue playing games on a daily basis.

Bogarde also revealed that he has been in touch with the coaching staff at Aston Villa, who have advised him to focus on performing for the rest of the season and refused to deny the possibility of returning to Memorial Ground next season.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen next season but I’ve fully enjoyed my time here”, Bogarde was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“We’ve got three games left now and I want to end on a good high so hopefully we can get some points over these next three games.

“I’m playing more games and that was why I was brought here, I think I’m playing well.

“When you play games, you’re going to be more comfortable, it’s difficult when you don’t play.

“They [Aston Villa] have been watching my games and think I’m playing well so they’ve said for me to just keep playing my games and we’ll see what’s going to happen after I go back.

“The most important thing for me is that I’m playing games at the highest level.

“I’m still 19, so I just want to keep playing.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, I might stay, I might go back but I just have to see what they want from me and go from there.”

Aston Villa have a contract with the teenager until 2025 and Bogarde will be determined to finish the season strongly with Bristol Rovers before returning to Villa Park.