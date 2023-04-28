French club Nice are not interested in selling Liverpool midfield target Khephren Thuram during the next summer transfer window, in a blow to the Reds’ hopes of landing him.

The 22-year-old midfielder has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe with his performances for Nice this season.

Liverpool, who are looking to carry out a midfield overhaul, have their eyes on him and have regularly scouted him this season.

The Reds have reportedly concluded that Thuram fits the bill for Jurgen Klopp’s side but they are going to face reluctant sellers in Nice.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the French club do not want to hear anything about selling the midfielder this summer.

Nice are prepared to dig their heels in and are keen to keep Thuram at the club for at least one more season.

However, apart from the interest from Liverpool, Thuram has also attracted the attention of clubs in Germany.

It could take an offer of more than €60m to change Nice’s mind about not wanting to sell the 22-year-old.

Liverpool and clubs in Germany have their eyes on him and it remains to be seen whether they can offer the money needed to convince Nice to change their plans this summer.