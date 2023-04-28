Brighton are set to spend a club-record fee to sign Watford striker Joao Pedro with a deal between the two clubs imminent, according to talkSPORT.

Pedro was wanted at several Premier League clubs in the last two transfer window with Newcastle United being big admirers of the player.

But no club managed to meet the asking price of Watford and many felt that the Championship club were asking for too much money.

However, Pedro is now set to be on the move finally this summer with Brighton now closing in on a deal.

It has been claimed that the Seagulls are set to fork out a fee that will break their transfer record for a player.

The two clubs are in talks and an agreement between them for Pedro’s move is imminent.

The forward is now almost certain to move to the Amex Stadium in the next summer transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi recently made noises about needing to improve the squad ahead of next season.

And Brighton are set to act with Pedro expected to become their first signing of the summer even before the season ends.