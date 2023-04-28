Brighton are amongst the clubs who have their eyes on signing Liverpool and West Ham-linked teenage midfielder Alex Scott, according to talkSPORT.

The 19-year-old midfielder is turning heads in the Championship this season with his performances in the middle of the park for Bristol City.

He has made 40 appearances in the second tier of English football this season and has been hugely impressive for a team who are sitting 14th in the table.

Clubs in the Premier League have been keeping tabs on him with Liverpool and West Ham believed to be interested in signing the youngster.

And it has been claimed Brighton are also keeping an eye on the teenage midfielder ahead of the summer.

The Seagulls are known for their ability to spot talent and give them a platform to make a name for themselves in the Premier League.

With Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo expected to leave Brighton this summer, the club are looking at young midfield talents.

And Scott is one of the players the club are considering snapping up in the upcoming transfer window.

However, they are yet to make a concrete move with Scott still focused on finishing the season well at Bristol City.