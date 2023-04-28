Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has stated his aim to bounce back against Port Vale on Saturday and is determined to give the fans something to be happy about in their last home game of the season.

The Addicks suffered a 3-2 defeat at home against relegation-threatened Morecambe last weekend.

Now, in their last home game of the season at the Valley, Charlton are set to welcome Port Vale, who come off the back of a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Holden stated that his side have shown time after time that they are well capable of bouncing back from setbacks and declared three points to be their aim against Port Vale on Saturday.

The Addicks boss also stressed that they want to send their fans back home with happy memories from their last home game.

However, Holden admitted that he expects a difficult game against Andy Crosby’s side and added that his players have the capability to pose a threat to anybody in the division.

“We know we can be a threat to anybody, and we have proved time after time again that we can bounce back from a disappointment”, Holden told the South London Press.

“That has to be the aim of Saturday against a Port Vale side who are still fighting for points – they had a good result last weekend against Bristol Rovers.

“It will be a difficult game, but it’s the last home game of the season, and we want to send our supporters home with a smile on their faces.

“We want to win our last home game.”

Charlton last lost to Port Vale at the Valley in the 1996/97 season and Holden’s men will be determined to continue that record.